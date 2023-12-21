The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) will aim to stop a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Troy Trojans (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Trojan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Colonels are shooting 45.8% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 42.0% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

Eastern Kentucky is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.

The Colonels are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 10th.

The Colonels' 86.8 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 70.3 the Trojans allow.

When it scores more than 70.3 points, Eastern Kentucky is 4-3.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Kentucky averaged 86.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.

The Colonels gave up fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than on the road (74.9) last season.

Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky sunk fewer triples on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.5%) than at home (35.9%) too.

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule