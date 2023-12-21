The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) will aim to stop a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Troy Trojans (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Trojan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Colonels are shooting 45.8% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 42.0% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
  • Eastern Kentucky is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Colonels are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 10th.
  • The Colonels' 86.8 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 70.3 the Trojans allow.
  • When it scores more than 70.3 points, Eastern Kentucky is 4-3.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Eastern Kentucky averaged 86.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.
  • The Colonels gave up fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than on the road (74.9) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky sunk fewer triples on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.5%) than at home (35.9%) too.

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Bethany (WV) W 121-56 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/13/2023 @ Louisiana L 73-62 Cajundome
12/17/2023 Northern Kentucky L 85-75 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/21/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
12/23/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

