Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Hardin County, Kentucky today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hardin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Ridge High School at John Hardin High School
- Game Time: 2:58 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Hodgenville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.