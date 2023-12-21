Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are five games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature Horizon teams. That includes the Cleveland State Vikings versus the Drexel Dragons.
Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Canisius Golden Griffins at Youngstown State Penguins
|11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Florida A&M Rattlers at Detroit Mercy Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cleveland State Vikings vs. Drexel Dragons
|3:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
|Wright State Raiders vs. Wyoming Cowgirls
|5:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|-
|Miami (OH) RedHawks at Oakland Golden Grizzlies
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
