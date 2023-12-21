Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Thursday's contest features the Kentucky Wildcats (5-7) and the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) facing off at Memorial Coliseum (on December 21) at 11:00 AM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-63 win for Kentucky.
The Wildcats came out on top in their last game 75-45 against Furman on Sunday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kentucky 68, Lipscomb 63
Other SEC Predictions
Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats beat the No. 105-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Boston College Eagles, 83-81, on November 30, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- The Wildcats have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (four).
- Kentucky has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-81 at home over Boston College (No. 105) on November 30
- 74-66 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 153) on November 7
- 73-67 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 243) on December 3
- 75-45 at home over Furman (No. 284) on December 17
- 82-54 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 303) on November 11
Kentucky Leaders
- Ajae Petty: 16.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 61.5 FG%
- Maddie Scherr: 14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)
- Eniya Russell: 9.7 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Brooklynn Miles: 4.9 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Saniah Tyler: 9.1 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (24-for-71)
Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have a -69 scoring differential, falling short by 5.7 points per game. They're putting up 63.8 points per game to rank 223rd in college basketball and are allowing 69.5 per outing to rank 274th in college basketball.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.