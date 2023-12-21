Thursday's game that pits the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) versus the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 82-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 21.

Based on our computer prediction, Louisville is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 13.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 155.5 over/under.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Kentucky -13.5

Kentucky -13.5 Point Total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kentucky -1200, Louisville +725

Kentucky vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 82, Louisville 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Louisville

Pick ATS: Louisville (+13.5)



Louisville (+13.5) Pick OU: Over (155.5)



Kentucky has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Louisville is 4-6-0. The Wildcats are 7-3-0 and the Cardinals are 6-4-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 164.7 points per game, 9.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 16.7 points per game (scoring 90.2 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball while allowing 73.5 per outing to rank 248th in college basketball) and have a +167 scoring differential overall.

The 38.2 rebounds per game Kentucky averages rank 114th in the nation, and are 2.4 more than the 35.8 its opponents grab per outing.

Kentucky makes 10.4 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents (8.9). It is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc (sixth-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.7%.

The Wildcats rank 11th in college basketball by averaging 108.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 137th in college basketball, allowing 88.1 points per 100 possessions.

Kentucky has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 5.4 turnovers per game, committing 9.2 (17th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.6 (47th in college basketball).

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 74.5 points per game (193rd in college basketball) and giving up 73.6 (252nd in college basketball).

Louisville grabs 38.6 rebounds per game (97th in college basketball) while allowing 35.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

Louisville connects on 5.4 three-pointers per game (331st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6 on average.

Louisville has committed 12 turnovers per game (197th in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (224th in college basketball).

