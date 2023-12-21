The Louisville Cardinals (5-6) battle the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN

Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.

Kentucky has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 113th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 98th.

The Wildcats put up 16.6 more points per game (90.2) than the Cardinals give up (73.6).

When Kentucky scores more than 73.6 points, it is 8-1.

Louisville Stats Insights

Louisville is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Cardinals put up an average of 74.5 points per game, just one more point than the 73.5 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When Louisville allows fewer than 90.2 points, it is 4-6.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.4 points per game in away games, a difference of seven points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats surrendered 64.1 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 70.9.

Kentucky sunk 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged on the road (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville put up more points at home (66 per game) than away (64.4) last season.

In 2022-23, the Cardinals allowed 9.2 fewer points per game at home (71.9) than away (81.1).

Louisville made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.3%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena 12/9/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-66 Wells Fargo Center 12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena 12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center 12/29/2023 Illinois State - Rupp Arena 1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Louisville Upcoming Schedule