How to Watch Kentucky vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (5-6) face the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- Kentucky has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 115th.
- The 90.2 points per game the Wildcats average are 16.6 more points than the Cardinals allow (73.6).
- When Kentucky scores more than 73.6 points, it is 8-1.
Louisville Stats Insights
- Louisville has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.3% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 242nd.
- The Cardinals' 74.5 points per game are just one more point than the 73.5 the Wildcats give up.
- Louisville has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 90.2 points.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kentucky posted 78.4 points per game last year in home games, which was seven more points than it averaged on the road (71.4).
- Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last season, allowing 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 when playing on the road.
- Kentucky averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in road games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisville averaged 66 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.
- The Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 away.
- At home, Louisville drained 6.5 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.3%) too.
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 80-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 81-66
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|W 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/29/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Rupp Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/13/2023
|Arkansas State
|L 75-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 85-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/21/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/6/2024
|Pittsburgh
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
