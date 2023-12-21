The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) take on the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Kentucky is 7-0 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 115th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 100th.

The 90.2 points per game the Wildcats record are 16.6 more points than the Cardinals give up (73.6).

When Kentucky totals more than 73.6 points, it is 8-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Stats Insights

Louisville has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.3% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 241st.

The Cardinals average only 1.0 more point per game (74.5) than the Wildcats give up (73.5).

Louisville has a 4-6 record when allowing fewer than 90.2 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.0 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (71.4).

In 2022-23, the Wildcats surrendered 64.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 70.9.

In home games, Kentucky averaged 0.9 more threes per game (6.6) than away from home (5.7). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to when playing on the road (33.1%).

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville scored more points at home (66.0 per game) than on the road (64.4) last season.

In 2022-23, the Cardinals allowed 9.2 fewer points per game at home (71.9) than away (81.1).

Beyond the arc, Louisville made more triples away (6.9 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (37.3%) than at home (31.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington L 80-73 Rupp Arena 12/9/2023 Pennsylvania W 81-66 Wells Fargo Center 12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena 12/21/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center 12/29/2023 Illinois State - Rupp Arena 1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Louisville Upcoming Schedule