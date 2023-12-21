How to Watch Kentucky vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Louisville Cardinals (5-6) face the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- In games Kentucky shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 101st.
- The Wildcats record 16.6 more points per game (90.2) than the Cardinals allow (73.6).
- When Kentucky puts up more than 73.6 points, it is 8-1.
Louisville Stats Insights
- This season, Louisville has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.3% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 51st.
- The Cardinals' 74.5 points per game are just one more point than the 73.5 the Wildcats give up.
- Louisville is 4-6 when giving up fewer than 90.2 points.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Kentucky scored seven more points per game (78.4) than it did in away games (71.4).
- Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last year, giving up 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 in road games.
- Kentucky made 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in road games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisville scored 66 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 on the road.
- The Cardinals conceded 71.9 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Louisville drained more 3-pointers away (6.9 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (37.3%) than at home (31.7%).
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 80-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 81-66
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|W 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/29/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Rupp Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/13/2023
|Arkansas State
|L 75-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 85-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/21/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/6/2024
|Pittsburgh
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
