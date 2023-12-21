The Kentucky Wildcats (5-7) take the court against the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison

The Bisons score an average of 65.3 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 69.5 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Lipscomb has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Kentucky's record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 65.3 points.

The Wildcats average 63.8 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 63.9 the Bisons give up.

Kentucky is 5-0 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

When Lipscomb allows fewer than 63.8 points, it is 5-0.

The Wildcats shoot 41.2% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Bisons allow defensively.

The Bisons shoot 39.1% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Wildcats concede.

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 16.1 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.1 STL, 61.5 FG%

Maddie Scherr: 14.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

Eniya Russell: 9.7 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Brooklynn Miles: 4.9 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Saniah Tyler: 9.1 PTS, 31 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (24-for-71)

Kentucky Schedule