How to Watch Louisville vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) battle the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.
Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
Louisville Stats Insights
- This season, Louisville has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.3% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 97th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 241st.
- The Cardinals score an average of 74.5 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 73.5 the Wildcats allow.
- Louisville is 3-1 when it scores more than 73.5 points.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisville put up more points at home (66.0 per game) than away (64.4) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Cardinals allowed 9.2 fewer points per game at home (71.9) than away (81.1).
- At home, Louisville drained 6.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.3%) too.
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/13/2023
|Arkansas State
|L 75-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 85-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/21/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/6/2024
|Pittsburgh
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
