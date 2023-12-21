Louisville vs. Kentucky: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (5-6) face the Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Louisville matchup.
Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Louisville vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Louisville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-13.5)
|157.5
|-1200
|+725
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-14.5)
|157.5
|-1450
|+810
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Louisville vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Louisville is 4-6-0 ATS this year.
- The Cardinals have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.
- Kentucky has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- So far this season, seven out of the Wildcats' 10 games have hit the over.
Louisville Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- While our computer ranking puts Louisville 168th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 87th.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Cardinals have experienced the -biggest change this season, dropping from +50000 at the beginning to +100000.
- Louisville has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.