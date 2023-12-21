The Louisville Cardinals (5-6) face the Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Louisville matchup.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Louisville vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Louisville is 4-6-0 ATS this year.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

Kentucky has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

So far this season, seven out of the Wildcats' 10 games have hit the over.

Louisville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 While our computer ranking puts Louisville 168th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 87th.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Cardinals have experienced the -biggest change this season, dropping from +50000 at the beginning to +100000.

Louisville has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

