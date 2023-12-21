When the Nashville Predators play the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Luke Evangelista score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

Evangelista has scored in three of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Evangelista has picked up three assists on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 81 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:11 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:13 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:08 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:42 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:29 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:59 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3

Predators vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.