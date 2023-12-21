How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
The Saint Mary's Gaels (7-5) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Western Michigan vs Cleveland State (6:00 PM ET | December 21)
- Detroit Mercy vs Central Michigan (7:00 PM ET | December 21)
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Norse have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Gaels have averaged.
- Northern Kentucky is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.
- The Gaels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Norse rank 260th.
- The Norse's 74.8 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 58.9 the Gaels give up to opponents.
- Northern Kentucky has put together a 7-4 record in games it scores more than 58.9 points.
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Northern Kentucky averages 82.0 points per game. Away, it scores 67.5.
- At home, the Norse concede 66.7 points per game. Away, they allow 71.8.
- Northern Kentucky sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (5.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than away (29.7%).
Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Akron
|L 77-76
|Truist Arena
|12/14/2023
|Cumberlands (KY)
|W 94-59
|Truist Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|W 85-75
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Youngstown State
|-
|Truist Arena
