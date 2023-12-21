Pacers vs. Grizzlies December 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers (12-8), on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at FedExForum, take on the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Pacers vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSIN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games
- December 11 at the Pistons
- December 13 at the Bucks
- December 16 at the Timberwolves
- December 15 at the Wizards
- December 18 at home vs the Clippers
Pacers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gives the Pacers 26.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 11.9 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Pacers are getting 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Myles Turner this year.
- The Pacers are receiving 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Bruce Brown this season.
- Buddy Hield gets the Pacers 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while putting up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane averages 25.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made treys per contest (sixth in NBA).
- Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 19.8 points, 6.1 boards and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks (eighth in league).
- Santi Aldama posts 13.4 points, 6.1 boards and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the field and 31.2% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- David Roddy averages 8.2 points, 1.1 assists and 4.3 boards.
- Bismack Biyombo puts up 6.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 57.4% from the field.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pacers vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison
|Grizzlies
|Pacers
|106.4
|Points Avg.
|128.4
|111.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.9
|43.5%
|Field Goal %
|50.8%
|32.9%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.