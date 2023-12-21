The Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) will host the Indiana Pacers (14-12) after losing three home games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pacers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 50.8% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 45.8% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Indiana has a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 21st.

The Pacers average 15.5 more points per game (128.0) than the Grizzlies give up (112.5).

Indiana is 14-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pacers average 127.9 points per game, 0.2 less than away (128.1). Defensively they give up 120.6 points per game at home, 12.7 less than away (133.3).

Indiana is giving up fewer points at home (120.6 per game) than on the road (133.3).

The Pacers average 1.2 fewer assists per game at home (30.3) than away (31.5).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers Injuries