The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ryan McDonagh find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

McDonagh stats and insights

In one of 25 games this season, McDonagh scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

McDonagh has picked up two assists on the power play.

McDonagh averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 81 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

McDonagh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:30 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:05 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:33 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:21 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:54 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:42 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 18:14 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:08 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:20 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 4-3

Predators vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

