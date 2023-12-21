Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Warren County, Kentucky today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bowling Green High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.