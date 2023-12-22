How to Watch Bellarmine vs. BYU on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The No. 17 BYU Cougars (10-1) will host the Bellarmine Knights (4-9) after victories in eight home games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Bellarmine vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Queens vs Clemson (6:00 PM ET | December 22)
- Stetson vs Cincinnati (7:00 PM ET | December 22)
- Ohio vs Austin Peay (8:00 PM ET | December 22)
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- Bellarmine is 4-3 when it shoots better than 40.0% from the field.
- The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 326th.
- The Knights' 67.9 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 61.2 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- Bellarmine is 4-3 when it scores more than 61.2 points.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison
- Bellarmine is scoring more points at home (75.0 per game) than on the road (63.5).
- The Knights are conceding fewer points at home (60.6 per game) than away (75.0).
- Bellarmine sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.9%) than on the road (33.9%).
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|Berea
|W 98-59
|Freedom Hall
|12/16/2023
|Evansville
|L 70-61
|Freedom Hall
|12/20/2023
|@ Utah
|L 85-43
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/22/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/30/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/4/2024
|Austin Peay
|-
|Freedom Hall
