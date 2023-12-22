The BYU Cougars (10-1) will be attempting to continue an eight-game home winning run when taking on the Bellarmine Knights (4-9) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Marriott Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the BYU vs. Bellarmine matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bellarmine vs. BYU Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bellarmine vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Bellarmine vs. BYU Betting Trends

Bellarmine has covered four times in 10 chances against the spread this year.

BYU has put together an 8-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of three out of the Cougars' 10 games this season have hit the over.

