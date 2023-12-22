Bellarmine vs. BYU December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The BYU Cougars (8-0) will play the Bellarmine Knights (4-7) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Bellarmine vs. BYU Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- Peter Suder: 12.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Bash Wieland: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Langdon Hatton: 6.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alec Pfriem: 8.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Garrett Tipton: 9.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
BYU Players to Watch
- Jaxson Robinson: 16.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Spencer Johnson: 11.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trevin Knell: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Waterman: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Richie Saunders: 9.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Bellarmine vs. BYU Stat Comparison
|BYU Rank
|BYU AVG
|Bellarmine AVG
|Bellarmine Rank
|4th
|91.9
|Points Scored
|70.8
|262nd
|6th
|59.0
|Points Allowed
|68.0
|113th
|7th
|45.6
|Rebounds
|34.3
|272nd
|35th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.5
|337th
|1st
|12.9
|3pt Made
|8.1
|124th
|2nd
|22.4
|Assists
|15.5
|66th
|60th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|10.2
|65th
