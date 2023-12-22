Bullitt County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Bullitt County, Kentucky today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Bullitt County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bullitt Central High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
