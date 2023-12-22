Graves County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Graves County, Kentucky today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Graves County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Creek High School at Mayfield High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
