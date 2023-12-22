Mercer County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Mercer County, Kentucky has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Breathitt County High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Louisa, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.