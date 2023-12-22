The Murray State Racers (3-8) will try to break a five-game losing skid when hosting the SMU Mustangs (8-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at CFSB Center. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Murray State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers are shooting 43.8% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 36.6% the Mustangs' opponents have shot this season.

Murray State has put together a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.6% from the field.

The Racers are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 43rd.

The Racers average 9.8 more points per game (71.8) than the Mustangs allow (62).

When it scores more than 62 points, Murray State is 3-5.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison

At home Murray State is scoring 76.8 points per game, 9.8 more than it is averaging on the road (67).

The Racers are conceding fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (73.5).

At home, Murray State drains 7 trifectas per game, 1.8 fewer than it averages away (8.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.3%) than away (35.4%) as well.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule