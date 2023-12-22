How to Watch Murray State vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Murray State Racers (3-8) will try to break a five-game losing skid when hosting the SMU Mustangs (8-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at CFSB Center. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Murray State vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Murray State Stats Insights
- The Racers are shooting 43.8% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 36.6% the Mustangs' opponents have shot this season.
- Murray State has put together a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.6% from the field.
- The Racers are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 43rd.
- The Racers average 9.8 more points per game (71.8) than the Mustangs allow (62).
- When it scores more than 62 points, Murray State is 3-5.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Murray State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Murray State is scoring 76.8 points per game, 9.8 more than it is averaging on the road (67).
- The Racers are conceding fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (73.5).
- At home, Murray State drains 7 trifectas per game, 1.8 fewer than it averages away (8.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.3%) than away (35.4%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Murray State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 85-81
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|SE Louisiana
|L 61-55
|CFSB Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 80-66
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/22/2023
|SMU
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/30/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|CFSB Center
|1/2/2024
|UIC
|-
|CFSB Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.