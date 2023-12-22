Warren County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Warren County, Kentucky today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Little Rock Central High School at Bowling Green High School
- Game Time: 8:55 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.