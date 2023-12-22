Warriors vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors (13-14) are heavily favored (-12.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (5-22) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under of 246.5.
Warriors vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-12.5
|246.5
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State and its opponents have combined to score more than 246.5 points in five of 27 games this season.
- Golden State's games this season have had an average of 232.5 points, 14.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Warriors have an 11-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Golden State has been favored 15 times and won 10, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Golden State has played as a favorite of -700 or more once this season and won that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Warriors have a 87.5% chance to win.
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played 14 games this season that have gone over 246.5 combined points scored.
- Washington's games this season have had an average of 243.5 points, 3.0 fewer points than this game's total.
- So far this season, Washington has put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread.
- The Wizards have been victorious in four, or 16%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +500 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- Washington has an implied victory probability of 16.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Warriors vs Wizards Additional Info
Warriors vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 246.5
|% of Games Over 246.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|5
|18.5%
|116.5
|233.5
|116.0
|242.5
|228.9
|Wizards
|14
|51.9%
|117.0
|233.5
|126.5
|242.5
|239.3
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- The Warriors are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 contests.
- Seven of Warriors' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- When playing at home, Golden State has a worse record against the spread (3-10-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (8-6-0).
- The Warriors average 116.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 126.5 the Wizards allow.
- Golden State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 126.5 points.
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Wizards have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 games.
- This season, Washington is 3-7-0 at home against the spread (.300 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-6-0 ATS (.647).
- The Wizards score just 1.0 more point per game (117.0) than the Warriors give up to opponents (116.0).
- Washington is 9-7 against the spread and 4-12 overall when it scores more than 116.0 points.
Warriors vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|11-16
|0-1
|16-11
|Wizards
|14-13
|3-1
|17-10
Warriors vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Warriors
|Wizards
|116.5
|117.0
|11
|9
|3-1
|9-7
|3-1
|4-12
|116.0
|126.5
|20
|30
|7-9
|5-1
|10-6
|3-3
