The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, December 23 at 4:30 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Bengals will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks third-worst in the NFL (382.4 yards allowed per game), the Bengals have played better offensively, ranking 21st in the NFL by totaling 318.8 yards per game. The Steelers rank fifth-worst in points per game (15.9), but they've been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking ninth in the NFL with 20.0 points allowed per contest.

Bengals vs. Steelers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Bengals by 2) Over (37) Bengals 21, Steelers 19

Bengals Betting Info

The Bengals have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.

Cincinnati has covered six times in 14 games with a spread this season.

The Bengals have covered the spread three times this season (3-3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

So far this season, eight of Cincinnati's 14 games have gone over the point total.

Bengals games have had an average of 44.3 points this season, 7.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Steelers Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Steelers have a 46.5% chance to win.

Pittsburgh has won seven games against the spread this season, failing to cover seven times.

When playing as at least 2-point underdogs this season, the Steelers have an ATS record of 4-2.

Pittsburgh games have gone over the point total four out of 14 times this year.

The average total for Steelers games is 39.1 points, 2.1 more than this game's over/under.

Bengals vs. Steelers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 21.9 22.2 22.8 19.8 20.8 25.5 Pittsburgh 15.9 20.0 16.4 20.3 15.3 19.7

