The Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) enter a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Steelers

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

Bengals Insights

The Bengals average just 1.9 more points per game (21.9) than the Steelers surrender (20).

The Bengals collect 28 fewer yards per game (318.8) than the Steelers give up per outing (346.8).

Cincinnati rushes for 84.4 yards per game, 37.2 fewer than the 121.6 Pittsburgh allows per outing.

The Bengals have 12 giveaways this season, while the Steelers have 21 takeaways.

Bengals Away Performance

The Bengals average fewer points away from home (20.8 per game) than they do overall (21.9), and concede more (25.5 per game) than overall (22.2).

The Bengals pick up 316 yards per game on the road (2.8 fewer than overall), and concede 380.8 away from home (1.6 fewer than overall).

The Bengals pick up 111 rushing yards per game in away games (26.6 more than overall), and allow 143.7 in away games (15.4 more than overall).

On the road, the Bengals convert fewer third downs (31%) than overall (36.7%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs in away games (44.6%) than overall (42.6%).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/4/2023 at Jacksonville W 34-31 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Indianapolis W 34-14 CBS 12/16/2023 Minnesota W 27-24 NFL Network 12/23/2023 at Pittsburgh - NBC 12/31/2023 at Kansas City - CBS 1/7/2024 Cleveland - -

