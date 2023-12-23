Saturday's contest features the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7) clashing at Coleman Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 93-69 win for heavily favored Alabama according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 23.

There is no line set for the game.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 93, Eastern Kentucky 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-23.9)

Alabama (-23.9) Computer Predicted Total: 161.4

Alabama has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Eastern Kentucky is 1-7-0. A total of seven out of the Crimson Tide's games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Colonels' games have gone over.

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels have a +102 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.3 points per game. They're putting up 86.3 points per game, 15th in college basketball, and are allowing 77 per outing to rank 309th in college basketball.

Eastern Kentucky wins the rebound battle by 7.5 boards on average. It collects 45 rebounds per game, third in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.5.

Eastern Kentucky connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball) at a 32.9% rate (206th in college basketball), compared to the 9.5 its opponents make, shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc.

Eastern Kentucky and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Colonels commit 13 per game (278th in college basketball) and force 14 (64th in college basketball).

