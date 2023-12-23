How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) will aim to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The Colonels have also dropped three games straight.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- Eastern Kentucky is 3-1 when it shoots better than 45% from the field.
- The Colonels are the third-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 33rd.
- The Colonels score an average of 86.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 78.5 the Crimson Tide give up.
- When it scores more than 78.5 points, Eastern Kentucky is 3-2.
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- At home Eastern Kentucky is scoring 93.1 points per game, 18.8 more than it is averaging on the road (74.3).
- At home, the Colonels concede 74.3 points per game. Away, they give up 81.8.
- At home, Eastern Kentucky makes 9 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more than it averages on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.1%) than away (34.5%).
Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisiana
|L 73-62
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|L 85-75
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Troy
|L 88-81
|Trojan Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/4/2024
|Lipscomb
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
