What are Eastern Kentucky's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Eastern Kentucky ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-0 NR NR 163

Eastern Kentucky's best wins

In its best victory of the season, Eastern Kentucky beat the UAB Blazers in a 68-64 win on November 18. The leading point-getter against UAB was Antwainette Walker, who amassed 20 points with seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

85-55 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 257/RPI) on December 6

86-75 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 304/RPI) on November 11

57-48 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 321/RPI) on December 19

79-69 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 322/RPI) on December 15

74-72 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 324/RPI) on November 9

Eastern Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Based on the RPI, the Colonels have two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

The Colonels have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Eastern Kentucky gets the 292nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Of the Colonels' 18 remaining games this season, 18 are against teams with worse records, and six are against teams with records north of .500.

EKU has 18 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Eastern Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Eastern Kentucky Colonels vs. Samford Bulldogs

Eastern Kentucky Colonels vs. Samford Bulldogs Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

