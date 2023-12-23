The Nashville Predators, Gustav Nyquist among them, play the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. There are prop bets for Nyquist available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

Nyquist's plus-minus this season, in 17:01 per game on the ice, is 0.

Nyquist has a goal in five games this season through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Nyquist has a point in 18 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Nyquist has an assist in 13 of 33 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 50% that Nyquist goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Nyquist has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 97 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 33 Games 7 21 Points 6 5 Goals 0 16 Assists 6

