Ja'Marr Chase did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 16 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. If you're trying to find Chase's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Chase has been targeted 132 times, with season stats of 1156 yards on 93 receptions (12.4 per catch) and seven TDs. He also has three carries for -6 yards.

Ja'Marr Chase Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Bengals.

Week 16 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM

Game Time: 4:30 PM

Chase 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 132 93 1,156 521 7 12.4

Chase Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 9 5 39 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 5 31 0 Week 3 Rams 15 12 141 0 Week 4 @Titans 9 7 73 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 19 15 192 3 Week 6 Seahawks 13 6 80 0 Week 8 @49ers 12 10 100 1 Week 9 Bills 8 4 41 0 Week 10 Texans 6 5 124 1 Week 11 @Ravens 7 2 12 1 Week 12 Steelers 6 4 81 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 12 11 149 1 Week 14 Colts 4 3 29 0 Week 15 Vikings 4 4 64 0

