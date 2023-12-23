Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning will face the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 19th-ranked passing defense in Week 16, with kickoff at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Browning has piled up 1,248 passing yards (208.0 per game) and a 73.6% completion percentage this year, throwing for seven TDs with three INTs. With his legs, Browning has 77 rushing yards (plus two TDs) on 17 totes, producing 12.8 rushing yards per game.

Browning vs. the Steelers

Browning vs the Steelers (since 2021): 1 GP / 227 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 227 PASS YPG / PASS TD Pittsburgh has allowed two opposing players to put up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Steelers have given up one or more passing TDs to 12 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least two passing touchdowns to six quarterbacks in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Steelers this season.

The pass defense of the Steelers is allowing 225.1 yards per game this year, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Steelers' defense is 24th in the league by allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (20 total passing TDs).

Jake Browning Passing Props vs. the Steelers

Passing Yards: 239.5 (-115)

239.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+115)

Browning Passing Insights

The Bengals have passed 62.7% of the time and run 37.3% this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Browning has 1,248 yards on 144 attempts this season to average 8.7 yards per attempt.

In five of six games this year, Browning completed a touchdown pass, including multiple TD passes twice.

He has scored nine of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (28.1%).

Browning has attempted 17 passes in the red zone (14.7% of his team's red zone plays).

Jake Browning Rushing Props vs the Steelers

Rushing Yards: 8.5 (-105)

Browning Rushing Insights

Browning hit his rushing yards over once in four games played this season.

Browning has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has six red zone rushing carries (11.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Browning's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 12/16/2023 Week 15 29-for-42 / 324 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/10/2023 Week 14 18-for-24 / 275 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 1 TD at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 32-for-37 / 354 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 22 YDS / 1 TD vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 19-for-26 / 227 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 8-for-14 / 68 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs

