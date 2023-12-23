Jefferson County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:32 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Jefferson County, Kentucky today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Fairdale High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bullitt East High School at Iroquois High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
