When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Kentucky be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Kentucky ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 155

Kentucky's best wins

Kentucky beat the No. 124-ranked (according to the RPI) Lipscomb Bisons, 87-80, on December 21, which goes down as its best win of the season. Eniya Russell led the charge versus Lipscomb, tallying 21 points. Second on the team was Ajae Petty with 17 points.

Next best wins

74-66 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 125/RPI) on November 7

83-81 at home over Boston College (No. 177/RPI) on November 30

73-67 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 254/RPI) on December 3

82-54 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 265/RPI) on November 11

75-45 at home over Furman (No. 270/RPI) on December 17

Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Kentucky has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country based on the RPI (four).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Wildcats are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Kentucky has the 37th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

As far as the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have no games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 17 contests against teams over .500.

As far as Kentucky's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Samford Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Samford Bulldogs Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

