Will Luke Evangelista Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 23?
Should you wager on Luke Evangelista to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars go head to head on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Evangelista stats and insights
- Evangelista has scored in three of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 7.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 97 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Evangelista recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|15:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|13:09
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:29
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|W 2-1
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
