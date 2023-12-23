Pacers vs. Magic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
On Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Orlando Magic (16-11) will be attempting to stop a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Indiana Pacers (14-13). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSFL.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Pacers vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Pacers vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSFL
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pacers vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pacers Moneyline
|Magic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pacers (-1.5)
|243.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Pacers (-1)
|243.5
|-118
|+100
Pacers vs. Magic Betting Trends
- The Pacers have a +26 scoring differential, putting up 127.1 points per game (first in the league) and allowing 126.1 (29th in the NBA).
- The Magic outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 113 points per game, 20th in league, and giving up 110.4 per outing, fourth in NBA) and have a +71 scoring differential.
- These two teams average 240.1 points per game combined, 3.4 less than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 236.5 points per game, seven fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Indiana has covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.
- Orlando has compiled an 18-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
Pacers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|24.5
|-118
|24.2
Pacers and Magic NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pacers
|+8000
|+3500
|-
|Magic
|+10000
|+4000
|-
