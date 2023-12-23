For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Phillip Tomasino a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

  • Tomasino has scored in three of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.
  • Tomasino has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 97 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 15:11 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 11:40 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 11:52 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:13 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:58 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:51 Home L 4-3

Predators vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

