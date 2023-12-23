When Tyler Boyd suits up for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Boyd has recorded 575 yards receiving (41.1 per game) and two TDs, reeling in 59 balls on 87 targets.

Boyd has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in 14 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 6 52 0 Week 3 Rams 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 6 39 0 Week 6 Seahawks 7 7 38 1 Week 8 @49ers 3 3 40 1 Week 9 Bills 5 3 56 0 Week 10 Texans 12 8 117 0 Week 11 @Ravens 6 3 22 0 Week 12 Steelers 5 3 23 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 7 5 37 0 Week 14 Colts 3 2 23 0 Week 15 Vikings 5 2 53 0

