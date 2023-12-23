Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic (16-11) will visit Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (14-13) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, December 23. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Magic Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSIN and BSFL

BSIN and BSFL Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Paolo Banchero Fantasy Comparison

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Paolo Banchero Total Fantasy Pts 1076.8 962.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 46.8 35.6 Fantasy Rank 8 38

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Paolo Banchero Insights

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Haliburton is averaging 24.2 points, 11.9 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

The Pacers average 127.1 points per game (first in the league) while allowing 126.1 per outing (29th in the NBA). They have a +26 scoring differential overall.

Indiana pulls down 40 rebounds per game (29th in the league) while allowing 42.8 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.8 boards per game.

The Pacers knock down 14.4 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) at a 37.8% rate (ninth-best in the NBA), compared to the 10.9 per game their opponents make at a 39.8% rate.

Indiana has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.7 (11th in NBA action) while forcing 13.8 (10th in the league).

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero's averages for the season are 20.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Magic have a +71 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 113 points per game, 20th in the league, and are allowing 110.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.

Orlando ranks 17th in the NBA at 43.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 more than the 41 its opponents average.

The Magic hit 1.9 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.1 (29th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.

Orlando has committed 13.9 turnovers per game (22nd in NBA), 1.3 fewer than the 15.2 it forces (second in league).

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Paolo Banchero Advanced Stats

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Paolo Banchero Plus/Minus Per Game 2.5 -0.2 Usage Percentage 26.8% 27.9% True Shooting Pct 63.5% 54.9% Total Rebound Pct 6.7% 11.6% Assist Pct 48.3% 21.1%

