When the Nashville Predators face off against the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, will Tyson Barrie find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Barrie stats and insights

In one of 29 games this season, Barrie scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Barrie averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.6%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 97 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Barrie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:15 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:42 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:44 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:07 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 17:02 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 3-2

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

