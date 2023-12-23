For bracketology analysis on Western Kentucky and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

Want to bet on Western Kentucky's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Western Kentucky ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-0 NR NR 106

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Kentucky's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, Western Kentucky took down the Cornell Big Red at home on November 13. The final score was 62-56. With 18 points, Acacia Hayes was the leading scorer against Cornell. Second on the team was Karris Allen, with 15 points.

Next best wins

62-50 over Vermont (No. 187/RPI) on November 25

72-68 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 227/RPI) on December 18

70-64 at home over Mercer (No. 239/RPI) on November 6

76-62 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 251/RPI) on November 10

63-45 at home over Bucknell (No. 254/RPI) on November 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Western Kentucky is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

The Hilltoppers have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country based on the RPI (two).

The Hilltoppers have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Western Kentucky has drawn the 116th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Hilltoppers' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have six contests against teams above .500.

WKU has 17 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Western Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. West Virginia State Yellow Jackets

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. West Virginia State Yellow Jackets Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET Location: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Western Kentucky games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.