Will Alec Pierce find his way into the end zone when the Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Falcons come together in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Alec Pierce score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Pierce has posted 426 yards receiving on 28 catches with one TD this season, averaging 30.4 yards per game.

Pierce, in 14 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Alec Pierce Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 3 1 5 0 Week 2 @Texans 2 2 28 0 Week 3 @Ravens 7 3 43 0 Week 4 Rams 2 1 38 0 Week 5 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 6 3 25 0 Week 7 Browns 3 3 53 0 Week 8 Saints 5 3 41 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 1 21 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 6 4 27 0 Week 13 @Titans 6 3 100 1 Week 14 @Bengals 3 2 22 0 Week 15 Steelers 5 1 13 0

