When Andrew Ogletree takes the field for the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Ogletree will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Andrew Ogletree score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Ogletree has nine grabs for 147 yards and two scores this year. He has been targeted 21 times, and averages 13.4 yards per game.

Ogletree has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in 10 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Andrew Ogletree Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 2 1 20 0 Week 3 @Ravens 2 1 11 0 Week 4 Rams 4 3 48 1 Week 5 Titans 2 2 16 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Saints 3 1 33 1 Week 9 @Panthers 3 1 19 0 Week 13 @Titans 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Bengals 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Steelers 1 0 0 0

Rep Andrew Ogletree with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.