Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the ASUN? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

ASUN Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Lipscomb

  • Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 21-8
  • Overall Rank: 179th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th
  • Last Game: W 101-55 vs Bryan

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Florida State
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

2. Stetson

  • Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 18-10
  • Overall Rank: 217th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th
  • Last Game: L 83-75 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

  • Opponent: Charlotte
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. North Alabama

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 13-15
  • Overall Rank: 238th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th
  • Last Game: L 83-66 vs Indiana

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Texas Tech
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Austin Peay

  • Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 12-16
  • Overall Rank: 240th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th
  • Last Game: W 71-67 vs Ohio

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Memphis
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Bellarmine

  • Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 9-19
  • Overall Rank: 243rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 36th
  • Last Game: L 101-59 vs BYU

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ High Point
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Jacksonville

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 14-13
  • Overall Rank: 266th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th
  • Last Game: L 100-57 vs Purdue

Next Game

  • Opponent: Erskine
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Kennesaw State

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 14-13
  • Overall Rank: 277th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd
  • Last Game: L 79-70 vs UNC Asheville

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Indiana
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
  • TV Channel: B1G+

8. Queens

  • Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 11-18
  • Overall Rank: 278th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th
  • Last Game: L 109-79 vs Clemson

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Duke
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: The CW

9. Eastern Kentucky

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 287th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th
  • Last Game: L 111-67 vs Alabama

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Purdue
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

10. FGCU

  • Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 9-19
  • Overall Rank: 292nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th
  • Last Game: W 78-75 vs Florida Memorial

Next Game

  • Opponent: Florida Atlantic
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. North Florida

  • Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 9-19
  • Overall Rank: 308th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th
  • Last Game: L 78-60 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Miami (FL)
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
  • TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Central Arkansas

  • Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 2-28
  • Overall Rank: 343rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th
  • Last Game: L 65-54 vs Western Illinois

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Oklahoma
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

