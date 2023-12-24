The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) will look to upset the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 44.5 in the outing.

This week's game that pits the Falcons against the Colts is a good opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep reading for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Sign up to live bet on the Falcons-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Colts vs Falcons on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Colts have led after the first quarter in six games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Falcons have had the lead four times, have trailed five times, and have been tied five times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 2.5 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Colts have won the second quarter in five games, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

The Falcons have won the second quarter in six games this season, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.9 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Colts have won the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

In 14 games this year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost eight times, and tied four times.

Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 2.7 points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 4.9 points on average in the third quarter (18th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Colts' 14 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter six times, been outscored seven times, and tied one time.

In 14 games this year, the Falcons have won the fourth quarter eight times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 4.4 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Colts vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Colts have led eight times and have been behind six times.

The Falcons have been leading after the first half in four games (1-3 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in eight games (3-5), and have been tied after the first half in two games (2-0) in 2023.

2nd Half

This season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games, lost the second half in seven games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

The Falcons have won the second half in seven games this season, lost the second half in six games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 10.2 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 9.3 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Falcons or the Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.