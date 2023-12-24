At Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 24, the Atlanta Falcons face the Indianapolis Colts, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. The Colts should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue reading to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Falcons are totaling 327.2 yards per game offensively this season (19th in NFL), and they are surrendering 311.7 yards per game (10th) on the other side of the ball. The Colts are putting up 339.6 total yards per game on offense this season (13th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 347.5 total yards per contest (21st-ranked).

Colts vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (+1) Toss Up (44.5) Colts 23, Falcons 20

Colts Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Colts have a 51.2% chance to win.

Indianapolis is 9-5-0 ATS this year.

The Colts have an ATS record of 4-5 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs this year.

In 2023, 10 Indianapolis games have gone over the point total.

Colts games average 43.2 total points, 1.3 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Falcons Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Falcons have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Atlanta has compiled a 4-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice when favored by 1 point or more this season (in 10 opportunities).

Atlanta and its opponent have combined to hit the over five out of 14 times this season.

Falcons games this season have posted an average total of 39.8, which is 4.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Colts vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 18.4 19.9 23.3 21.7 13.6 18.0 Indianapolis 24.6 24.5 27.0 26.6 22.1 22.4

