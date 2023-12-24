The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) are listed as only 1-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) on Sunday, December 24, 2023. For this game, an over/under of 44.5 has been set.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Falcons as they prepare for this matchup against the Colts. As the Colts ready for this matchup against the Falcons, here are their recent betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Other Week 16 Odds

Indianapolis vs. Atlanta Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Colts vs. Falcons Betting Insights

Indianapolis' record against the spread in 2023 is 9-5-0.

The Colts' ATS record as 1-point underdogs or greater is 4-5.

This year, 10 of Indianapolis' 14 games have hit the over.

Atlanta's ATS record is 4-10-0 this season.

As a 1-point favorite or greater, the Falcons have two wins ATS (2-8).

Five of Atlanta's 14 games with a set total have hit the over (35.7%).

Colts Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.